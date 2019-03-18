Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke FIRST Impression: Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma’s Show IMPRESSES Fans!

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke First Episode

Ketki runs away from her house as she doesn't want to get married to a person whom she hadn't met or knows. When she asks Mishti and Kuhu's help, Mishti tries to make her understand that it is wrong to run away from home, while Kuhu asks her to not to give lecture. Abir and Kunal try to search Ketki on their mother's advice.

Fans Impressed With YRHPK; Show Trending On Twitter

Fans are impressed with the concept of the show and already in love with Abir and Kuhu's jodi! The show is already trending on Twitter.

@iamMiraDevi : Had a wonderful time watching the first episode. Now i am looking forward to the next one. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe. - (sic)

Chittushankar: The first episode was awesome. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe the introduction was not less than a movie. - (sic)

Palash Karmakar: The concept of this #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe show was truly so amazing. Outstanding start to this new show on @StarPlus. - (sic)

M J BAJAJ: #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe Today's एपीसोड was super exciting. looking forward to watch the show @StarPlus. - (sic)

"WOWW😍 WHAT A BLOCKBUSTER EPISODE!🤩 I fell in love with u all ovr again @Shaheer_S ❤️ Abir is so charming & full of life & I'm so eager to see his various shades🥰 Both Abir & Mishti are interesting in their own ways. It's going to be super fun to watch their story unfold! #YRHPK." - (sic)

"As expected the 1st epi of #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe began with a bang! From Mishti-Kuhu's fun banter to Abir's introduction(God knows how many times I'm gonna rewatch it now 🙈 )to Kunal-Abir's bonding everything set the base of the story. @Shaheer_S is dripping hotness as Abir ❤"- (sic)

"#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe Totally love yje concept of this show and it has some bunch of amazing actors too. Outstanding start to this new show on @StarPlus." - (sic)

"From the very first scene of #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, it got me hooked because of its unique storyline. Thanks @StarPlus for bringing this show." - (sic)