Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Gets Bumper Opening; Becomes Top Show & Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
Naagin 3 had been ruling the TRP chart before Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, the new entry Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke that stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in the lead roles, has beaten Naagin 3 to become number one show on the TRP chart. The show has got bumper opening with 2.5 TRP ratings. This has not only made fans happy but also the cast of the show. Fans took to social media to wish the actors, especially Shaheer Sheikh. They even praised the makers for the good content and amazing start. Check out a few tweets!
Fans’ Tweets: AasthaHA2850
"Yeah this is called coming back with bang..super comeback of super shah.👏💃🎉amazing start to the amazing show.Many many congratulations @Shaheer_S keep rocking👍#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #ShaheerAsAbir." - (sic)
Deepika
"No kundali no kumkum no naggin. 😅😅 #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe top show with good concept ❤ @Shaheer_S good start with high trp 🙌 #ShaheerSheikh." - (sic)
Megha
"#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe on top..yipee!!! Oh god I am so happy for this show...it's a good show with good content & marvellous actors & dheere dheere se 😍😍 but plz don't turn it into it's parent show..let it be the way it is now." - (sic)
@stolenH2O
"I literally don't have words to describe how happy I am at the moment. After a long time Indian Audience got some feel good show to watch. Congratulations @Shaheer_S @rhea_shrm #RajanShahi and all other Cast!!@StarPlus #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe." - (sic)
@KoushikiShivika
"Soo happy to see #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe on top 😍 ♥ 🎉 It's really a tight slap to those who questioned @Shaheer_S's talent 👏 Really Shaheer and SP's convo is awesome,firstly mahabharat,then YRPKH,Shaheer has always managed to keep SP on top 👏 ♥" - (sic)
Mona
"#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe got a well deserved starting TRPs.. Congrats to the team.. Hope they retain their feel good factor for a long time, so that I have a show that I can watch and relax..😎 😋 😊" - (sic)
