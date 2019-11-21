Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Helly Shah And Vatsal Sheth Talk About The Upcoming Twists

Helly Shah Talks About Her Role

Regarding her role, Helly told TOI that she will play a character called Neha and will be a part of a grand wedding sequence. She added, "I will play a bride and it's nice to know that everything will be around me during the track. It's a special appearance and I will be doing a lot of naach-gaana as well. I am not at liberty to reveal anything beyond this."

On Working With Rajan Shahi

On working with producer Rajan Shahi, she said, "He is one of the best producers and his shows are high on family values. I obviously didn't want to miss an opportunity to work with Rajan sir. I am really happy and glad to be working with the team of the show."

Vatsal Sheth With Rajan Shahi

On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth shared a picture snapped with Rajan Shahi and wrote, "New Beginnings and New Rishteys ✨ ... with the best in the business @rajan.shahi.543 🙏🏼 #yehrishteyhainpyaarke." - (sic)

Regarding His Role

Vatsal will be seen playing a positive role on the show. Regarding his character, the actor told the leading daily, "I play an NRI, an old friend of the heroine, and my entry will bring surprises and twists."