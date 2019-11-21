    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Helly Shah And Vatsal Sheth Talk About The Upcoming Twists

      By
      |

      Of late, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been hitting the headlines for the upcoming twists. We had earlier revealed that the show will be taking a short leap, post which, Mishti and Abir part ways and will be seen living separately. The viewers will also witness new entries - Vatsal Sheth and Helly Shah. The duo's entry will bring twists in Abir and Mishti's lives. Read on to know what Helly and Vatsal have to say about their characters and the upcoming twists.

      Helly Shah Talks About Her Role

      Helly Shah Talks About Her Role

      Regarding her role, Helly told TOI that she will play a character called Neha and will be a part of a grand wedding sequence. She added, "I will play a bride and it's nice to know that everything will be around me during the track. It's a special appearance and I will be doing a lot of naach-gaana as well. I am not at liberty to reveal anything beyond this."

      On Working With Rajan Shahi

      On Working With Rajan Shahi

      On working with producer Rajan Shahi, she said, "He is one of the best producers and his shows are high on family values. I obviously didn't want to miss an opportunity to work with Rajan sir. I am really happy and glad to be working with the team of the show."

      Vatsal Sheth With Rajan Shahi

      Vatsal Sheth With Rajan Shahi

      On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth shared a picture snapped with Rajan Shahi and wrote, "New Beginnings and New Rishteys ✨ ... with the best in the business @rajan.shahi.543 🙏🏼 #yehrishteyhainpyaarke." - (sic)

      Regarding His Role

      Regarding His Role

      Vatsal will be seen playing a positive role on the show. Regarding his character, the actor told the leading daily, "I play an NRI, an old friend of the heroine, and my entry will bring surprises and twists."

      Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke To Take A Leap; Vatsal Sheth And Helly Shah To Enter Show: Plot Revealed

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue