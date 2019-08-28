Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Kaveri Priyam Wants Destination Wedding In Real Life

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently witnessing high octane drama as the audience is gearing up to watch the much-awaited wedding of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam). The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make this sequence, the grandest wedding of the season! Right from the preparations to the outfits, to ceremonies, everything is top-notch!

The bride, Kuhu shared an interesting quote on this, "The wedding sequence that we are shooting is being given a very grand treatment. I want my real wedding to be just like this one."

Kaveri further added, "I would love to have a destination wedding for myself. The only difference here would be that during my wedding my husband and I both will be very happy unlike Kunal and me on the show (laughs)."

She also mentioned that shooting for this track was one of the most memorable days on the sets. Being dressed as a bride was like a dream come true for her. The wedding affair went on for almost two weeks on the show and we couldn't stop going gaga all their outfits!

As per the latest episode, Kunal married Kuhu only after his mother convinced him to do and Mishti knows the truth. What will happen next? Will she tell Kuhu the truth? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Most Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Charna Gupta On Quitting Rs 1 Crore Question - What I Got Is Priceless