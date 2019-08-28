English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Kaveri Priyam Wants Destination Wedding In Real Life

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently witnessing high octane drama as the audience is gearing up to watch the much-awaited wedding of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam). The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make this sequence, the grandest wedding of the season! Right from the preparations to the outfits, to ceremonies, everything is top-notch!

    The bride, Kuhu shared an interesting quote on this, "The wedding sequence that we are shooting is being given a very grand treatment. I want my real wedding to be just like this one."

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Kaveri Priyam Wants Grand & Destination Wedding In Real Life

    Kaveri further added, "I would love to have a destination wedding for myself. The only difference here would be that during my wedding my husband and I both will be very happy unlike Kunal and me on the show (laughs)."

    She also mentioned that shooting for this track was one of the most memorable days on the sets. Being dressed as a bride was like a dream come true for her. The wedding affair went on for almost two weeks on the show and we couldn't stop going gaga all their outfits!

    As per the latest episode, Kunal married Kuhu only after his mother convinced him to do and Mishti knows the truth. What will happen next? Will she tell Kuhu the truth? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Most Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Charna Gupta On Quitting Rs 1 Crore Question - What I Got Is Priceless

    More YEH RISHTEY HAIN PYAAR KE News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue