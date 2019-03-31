Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Fans Are Getting Major Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Kokila Vibes!
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show has been in news for the cast and story. The show even got bumper opening. YRHPK topped the TRP chart beating top shows. Fans are extremely happy with the cast and the content and congratulated them on social media for the success. Recently, Star Plus shared a promo, in which Rupal Patel, who plays the role of Meenakshi goes to Mishti's house and asks Mishti for Ritvik.
YRHPK New Promo
Meenakshi is authoritative and family members listen to her orders. In the promo, she is even seen telling that she will choose girl for her son! This shocks Mishti and Abir. Also, Rupal's acting reminded fans of Kokila Modi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Her tone on the show was also almost same and even the Modi family followed her orders. Fans got nostalgic and as they got major Kokila vibes. They funnily asked her not to be Koki! Check out a few fans comments!
Fans’ Comments
ay_reen_: She has done this before! "main apne bete ke liye Aapki beti gopi ka haath maangti hu" 😂😂 @harshasatheesh.
nourinmouri: Kokila modi is back 😂😂😂
Shishah_world77
"O Big Ben ur kolika swag yaha nahi chalega.. Chalega toh ABIR ka swag 😜aur waise bhi wo earing wali kuhu nahi Misti hai 😂 tum to burri tarah fasogi Big Ben ,😂😂"
Savagelady, Husna & Trishna
savagelady03: Koki don't be koki 🤦♀️
husna___azimi: Kokila bahu us back 😂
dear_trishna: kokila modi wala attitude yahan bhi...gopi bahu nhi ab hogi mishti bahu😂😂
Ridyanshgupta & Hk.Universee
ridyanshgupta: Kokila vibes...history repeat kar ri hai budiya 😂
hk.universee: Noooooooooooo yaaaarr .....kokilaaa nahi badlnee wali😏🙄. humhre ghar mein sab usko abhi bi kokila bolte hain😂😉
Bolanle & Neelamraj
itz_bolanle: Kokila is back . .. Smh . .. I doubt if she has ever smiled before.
neelamraj98: Koki don't be koki , plz koki ko hi jyada highlight mat karo , serial me aur bhi log h , serial accha lagne se pehle hi bigad mat do 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻plzzzzzz.
View this post on Instagram
Abir and Mishti are left shocked by Meenakshi’s decision. Will this be the end of their budding love story? Find out on #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, 2nd & 3rd April at 10pm, only on StarPlus and also on Hotstar - https://bit.ly/YRHPKhotstar @rhea_shrm @shaheernsheikh @ritvik_arora
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Mar 29, 2019 at 7:04am PDT
Most Read: Naagin, Daayan, Nazar & Other BIZARRE & DISASTROUS Supernatural Shows That Are Dominating TV!