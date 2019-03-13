Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Promo: Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma’s Fresh Chemistry To Attract Viewers!

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Promo

In the promo, Abeer played by Shaheer is seen in a Gujarati attire, travelling on a bus roof along with Mishti aka Rhea with 'Dheere dheere' song being played in the background. This indicates the innocent romance between the lead pair.

Abeer & Mishti’s Innocent Love

The channel captioned the promo as, "Dheere dheere ek nayi kahani ki shuruvaat karenge, Abir aur Mishti..! #KyonJhatpatShaadi #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, Starts 18th March, Mon-Fri at 10pm, only on StarPlus @rhea_shrm @shaheernsheikh." Well, we are sure that the fresh chemistry will attract the viewers.

Shaheer On YRHPK

Regarding his comeback to the fictional show, Shaheer was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I am all set. I have lot of expectations from this show also because Rajan Sir has promised me a lot of things for my character ki mere andar koi aatma nahi aayegi, mere paas koi super powers nahi aayenge and mera punar janam bhi nahi hoga (laughs)."

Shaheer As Abeer

He further added, "But on a serious note, I am looking forward for Abeer and the show. It is very real and the way people related themselves to Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, the same way they will relate to this show too."

On His Show Replacing Ishqbaaz

The show will be replacing popular show Ishqbaaz that stars Nakuul Mehta in the lead role. Regarding the same the actor had told Pinkvilla, that he had hoped that his show doesn't replace Ishqbaaz.

‘I Had No Idea That The Show Will Be Replacing Ishqbaaaz’

He was quoted as saying, "I really feel bad about that. A lot of people who loved Ishqbaaz are going to take some time to like my show. And Nakuul is a good friend. The other day I bumped into him outside a restaurant and that time I had no idea that the show will be replacing Ishqbaaz."

Shaheer Adds…

"I thought our show will be given the 7 PM slot and I was hoping that it doesn't replace his because it is a wonderfully made show and a lot of people are connected to it, but sadly that is happening. I don't know how to react to it. People have loved Ishqbaaaz and it's been there for quite some time but I think eventually when people will realize this [YRHPK] is a good show too, they will give it a chance, I feel."