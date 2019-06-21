Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma Compares Her Character To Deepika Padukone's From THIS Film!
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles, has been hitting the headlines since its inceptions. The viewers are loving the show as it has a unique concept and they feel that they are able to connect to the show and the characters. Fans are also appreciating Mishti and Abir's chemistry. In an interview to Spotboye, the actress spoke about her character and her bond with Shaheer. Read on!
Rhea Compares Her Character To Deepika Padukone’s From YJHD
Rhea compares her character to Deepika Padukone from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The actress says, "My character is somewhat like Deepika's character from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani as she also lives like a normal girl who wears simple western clothes. She is also reserved and is into her own shell and later she meets few people who make her feel comfortable and happy. In the show, Mishti also wants that one person who makes her feel happy and that's why she gets comfortable around Abir."
How She Relates To Mishti’s Character?
She added, "I relate to the character of Mishti a lot because she is a reserved girl and sometimes I am also reserved and I also wear glasses like her."
The Story Is Quite Relatable To The Audience
Rhea feels that the audiences connect to the show. She added, "The way the story is moving forward, I think it is quite relatable to the audience as nothing is unrealistic as these kinds of situations can happen in anyone's life. I think the audiences are loving the characters."
Rhea Says…
"The kind of content which is created is because of the demand, as the audience is changing and they want something new, so the shows are being created accordingly. Also, now actors are being appreciated for their talent and their work and not by the kind of shows they are doing."
Rhea’s Bond With Shaheer
Regarding her bond with Shaheer, she said, "The bond is really nice and he is a very good co-actor. We have scenes together as we have started approaching the love story in the show. Earlier, we used to hardly talk and there were many retakes but now the bond has become better as we have got to know each."
