Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma’s Romantic Sequence LEAKED!

Shaheer & Rhea’s Romantic Sequence Leaked

In the leaked video, Shaheer and Rhea can be seen in black attires. It looked like the couple was shooting for a romantic sequence in the promo. Fans are super excited to see the new pair and eagerly waiting for the show. (Check out the video at the end of the slider.)

Rhea Excited To Play Mishti

Meanwhile, Rhea is excited to play the role of Mishti. She was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I am excited to be a part of the show because of its rich and prosperous legacy, a unique character, simple yet gripping script, and a brilliant cast."

Rhea Enjoys Shooting

"I always target to do something unique and interesting, and Mishti's role is very new and distinctive compared to the other characters that I have played on screen before. I feel extremely grateful to get an opportunity to play Mishti, and I hope viewers enjoy my performance on screen as much as I enjoy shooting for it."

Badshah To Rap The Title Track

Also, it is being said that Badshah will rap for the title track of the show. A source close to the team revealed to the entertainment portal, "The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make it live up to the expectations."

The Source Adds…

"They have brought on board the popular Bollywood rapper Badshah to rap for the title track of the show and it cannot get any bigger than that. The track will perfectly reflect the essence of the show and will strike a chord with the viewers."