Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke To Take A Leap; Vatsal Sheth And Helly Shah To Enter Show: Plot Revealed
Although Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is doing well on the online TRP chart, it has dropped down on the BARC chart. Hence, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring the show back to the top slot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are super happy as their favourite jodi, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) are getting married. But their happiness is short-lived as the makers are all set to introduce a major twist! Apparently, the show will be taking a short leap, post which, we will get to watch new entries - Vatsal Sheth and Helly Shah.
Helly Shah & Vatsal Seth To Enter Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Earlier, it was said that post the leap, Helly Shah and Vatsal Sheth will star opposite Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh, respectively. But, the makers have changed the plan!
YRHPK To Take A Leap; Abir & Mishti Part Ways
As per a Spotboye report, Abir would call off his wedding with Mishti. Post this, the show will be taking a month's leap. Abir and Mishti part ways - while the former will be in India, Mishti will be shown staying in a foreign country pursuing higher studies.
Kuhu Turns Wedding Planner For Helly
Meanwhile, Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) will turn a wedding planner for Helly Shah, who is shown as a successful actress and Abir's friend. As per the report, Helly is Vatsal's fiancee, but Mishti misunderstands that she is getting married to Abir. The misunderstandings will create confusion and hatred in Abir and Mishti.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke New Promo
In a new promo of the show, Abir can be seen waiting for Mishti with a bouquet. Mishti ignores Abir and walks towards Vatsal and hugs him, which breaks Abir's heart. Going by the promo, it looks like Abir misunderstands Mishti and not the other way around.
