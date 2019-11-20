Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke To Take A Leap; Vatsal Sheth And Helly Shah To Enter Show: Plot Revealed

Helly Shah & Vatsal Seth To Enter Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Earlier, it was said that post the leap, Helly Shah and Vatsal Sheth will star opposite Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh, respectively. But, the makers have changed the plan!

YRHPK To Take A Leap; Abir & Mishti Part Ways

As per a Spotboye report, Abir would call off his wedding with Mishti. Post this, the show will be taking a month's leap. Abir and Mishti part ways - while the former will be in India, Mishti will be shown staying in a foreign country pursuing higher studies.

Kuhu Turns Wedding Planner For Helly

Meanwhile, Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) will turn a wedding planner for Helly Shah, who is shown as a successful actress and Abir's friend. As per the report, Helly is Vatsal's fiancee, but Mishti misunderstands that she is getting married to Abir. The misunderstandings will create confusion and hatred in Abir and Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke New Promo

In a new promo of the show, Abir can be seen waiting for Mishti with a bouquet. Mishti ignores Abir and walks towards Vatsal and hugs him, which breaks Abir's heart. Going by the promo, it looks like Abir misunderstands Mishti and not the other way around.