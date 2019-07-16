Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sumeet Mittal Reacts To Fans’ Appeal; Makers To Come Up With Season 2!

Sumeet Mittal Writes…

"I'm feeling numb n overwhelmed right now. Got a call from a 16 year old girl from West Bengal requesting me in an extremely emotional way that please don't shut YUDKBH. People love this show from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to West Bengal to Gujarat from bottom of their heart. And we all are praying that it doesn't end!"

‘The Story’s Purity Touched The Hearts Of Many’

"When we had started the show, we thought it would create a nostalgia and will be likened by the people of our ages and era. But slowly the story's purity touched the hearts of not only the target audience but the young and teens also...That was something! Something which gave the strength to our belief that pure and innocent love touches the heart of any age any era! And here... it hasn't touched the hearts of a few but... the millions!"

Sumeet Further Wrote…

"For the unconditional love and support of the millions, will it be possible to express the feelings and emotions in words! NO... and this is what I'm feeling right now after seeing the love of the audience for Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai."

Sumeet Thanks Fans

"All I can say is that God is Kind. Shashi and Sumeet are blessed. Couldn't imagine ever that one day these 15 years old boy and girl going to witness this beautiful miracle one day! Thank you so much for all your love Friends. Do good in life by spreading love and love and love! Gratitude 😊🙏 #yehundinokibaathai #saveyudkbh."

Makers To Come Up With YUDKBH Season 2

Meanwhile, Ashish Golwalker, programming head of the channel, told TOI, "The show is now in its final leg; it has been a great run and the good news is, we are now planning a sequel." As per Tellychakkar's report, there are chances of Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh to continue play the leads in the second season as well!