Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai To Go Off Air; DISAPPOINTED Fans Ask Makers NOT To End The Show!

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai To End?

A source was quoted as saying, "The story is presently in its last phase and it will come to a logical end. In a natural progression, Sameer and Naina will realize their strength as writers and understand the importance of working together as a team. This will mark the end of the show."

Fans Disappointed With YUDKBH’s End!

Fans are not happy with the report, and took to social media and have asked the makers not to end the show. They have started trending #SaveYUDKBH on social media. Take a look at a few comments!

Fans’ Comments: Piya 21

"Why it is always has to be channel or makers decision to end any show.. Why fans who invest their emotions more than anyone in the show has nothing to say in it.. All we are asking it's just extension of some more months for our show #SaveYUDKBH @SonyTV #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai." - (sic)

@NasheSichadgayi

"Guys.... The ones still tweeting, quote this tweet and say one thing which u learned from #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai .... Anything. Let's take the tweets number to an all time high. WE CAN DO IT. #SaveYUDKBH." - (sic)

@harshitajoshii

"This show deserves to be there ♥ though haven't watched it anytime, but the amount of love I see for this is abundant! (: For all the #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai fans. 💫#SaveYUDKBH." - (sic)

Akriti Tandon

"We as #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai Fandom has been always cooperative. We watched our favorite show at any timing be it 10:30 or 11:30. @SonyTV. This is not at all fair. We want our show. The story deserves to be seen. #SaveYUDKBH." - (sic)

Supu

"They were born to play and slay the roles of Samaina. @SonyTV you cannot snatch our Samaina from us like this. #SaveYUDKBH #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai. P.S. No matter what I'll always adore you both @irandeeprai @Ashisinghh." - (sic)