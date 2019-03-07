YRHPK: Shaheer Teases Rhea In A Peppy Song ‘Ek Cup Chai’ By Badshah & Fans Find The Couple ‘CUTE’!
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have come up with a spin-off, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke that will star Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. A few days ago, YRKKH's Naira introduced Mishti aka Rhea in the introduction promo. The makers recently released another promo, in which Mishti's character was revealed. While the family members are happy finding a suitable groom for Mishti, she is confused about arranged marriage. Now, the makers released a couple of peppy songs sung/rapped by Badshah.
In the song 'Kyon jatpat shaadi' the family members and Badshah are seen asking Mishti to agree to see a guy for marriage, but Mishti is confused as to how she can decide her life partner in just one meet!
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abheer Teases Mishti
In another song, which features Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Abheer on the show, will be seen teasing Rhea as to how she can decide her life partner by having a cup of tea with him!
On-Air Date Of YRHPK
With these two songs, the makers also revealed the on-air date of the show, which is March 18, 2019. Yes, the show will be aired on March 18, at 10 PM replacing Ishqbaaz. As soon as the song was released, the fans started commented about the couple! The fans find the couple cute and adorable.
Jannat & Chandu
Jannatk.786: @rhea_shrm and @Shaheer_S Awesome Promo 😍 😍 waiting for Abeer & Mishti #YRHPK #ShaheerSheikh #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe 💃 😃 😊 - (sic)
Chandu#scians: Wowwww super it's quite interesting let see both are cute 😍 😻 - (sic)
Goga & Shubha
Goga Azm: What an interesting show 😉 I love the chemistry between Abeer & Mishti 😘 all the best for the entire crew of the show. - (sic)
Shubha: The promo is really cute. 😍 😍 😍 😍 and the concept is so appropriate for young generations. - (sic)
Shrishti & Sona
@ShrishtiAh: I loved the concept it's too gud..Damn excited to watch these two cute Ppl 😍 😍 #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK #ShaheerSheikh #RheaSharma. - (sic)
💖💖SONA 💖💖: wow, shaheer as abeer is best choice fr this role. Both of them r so cutieeeee. when will come 18 march? plz come soon #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe. - (sic)
Toree & Shweta
Toree Banerjee: The promo looks promising. @Shaheer_S & @rhea_shrm make an adorable pair ❤ All the best to the makers 👍 #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe. - (sic)
Shweta: In Love with the montage of #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe ... @Shaheer_S and @rhea_shrm looking good together. @StarPlus. waiting for 18th March. - (sic)
