YRKKH's Ashnoor Kaur Scores 93% In CBSC Class X; Says She Studied In Make-up Room; Mother Had Tears!

Ashnoor Kaur, who got popular with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (in which she played the role of young Naira), is on cloud nine! The actress has scored 93% in CBSC class 10th exams. The actress, who is currently seen in Patiala Babes, revealed to BT that her mother was in tears and how she was juggling between studies and work. She also revealed that she used to study in make-up room. An elated Ashnoor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was expecting 90% but when I got to know that I have scored 93%, it was like the icing on the cake."

The actress added, "I was quite nervous but when I saw my result, I shouted at the top of my voice with excitement. My mother who was also there with me had tears in her eyes and since then everyone on the sets has been congratulating me."

Talking about juggling studies and work, Ashnoor said, "I have always been passionate about both. I know if I join acting as a full-fledged career in the future, then that will take place only after my studies."

She further added, "It was hectic to manage and remember dialogues along with my studies. I would always study in my makeup room and also wake up at 5.30 am and study before leaving for sets. My teachers had also told me that I could take extra classes from them and clear doubts if any. I had the support of my school, parents and the production team of my show for my studies."

Ashnoor wants to study commerce. The actress also shared a post on her Instagram in which she revealed that she wants to break the stereotype. She wrote, "I had promised myself to score above 90% and I did! People have the stereotype that child actors won't be good at studies, and I wanted to break this stereotype!!" - (sic)

