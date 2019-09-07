Zain Imam Diagnosed With Dengue On Last Day Of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Shoot!

Recently, Zain Imam wrapped up his show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's shoot yesterday (September 6). It has to be recalled that we had shared a few pictures from the last day of the shoot. Zain had shared a few emotional posts as he bid goodbye to his fans. He had also shared a post in which he looked unwell.

Posting a picture, he wrote, "Last day #ebss and while in the scene u realise that u arent feeling too good health wise suddenly... then laga mayb nazar lagi hai kisi ki. Buri nazar waaloh tumhara muh kaala. #hope i recover by tmrw." - (sic). As per India-forums report, the actor was diagnosed with dengue on the last day of his show's shoot.

The report suggests that Zain completed the shoot of the show two days ago and was immediately rushed to the hospital after that. We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Zain's show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna had initially got two weeks extension, but was shut down as per the earlier plans. Zain and Shrenu Parikh's fans were extremely upset with the channel's decision and had taken to social media. Fans had even trended #ShameOnStarPlus and #ShreZainForever on Twitter.

About the show's end, Zain had told BT, "I guess people had unrealistic expectations in terms of the ratings, and interference in the storyline didn't help either. Everyone on the set is sad, as people make plans and investments hoping that a show wouldn't end that soon. I, too, had made investments and wish the show had run till December at least. However, that's not in our hands."

It is being said that Zain has been approached for Jennifer Winget's show Beyhadh. It was said that the actor will play Jennifer's love interest and Viraf Patel's son in the show.

