    SHOCKING! Zain Imam’s On-screen Partner Tanvi Dogra Aka Kavya Quits Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna!

    Star Plus' show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna has been in the news since its inception for its concept and the lead actors. On the show, Shrenu Parikh is seen in a never-seen-before role (negative role Jhanvi). While Zain Imam is seen playing the role of an army officer (Kabir Mittal), Tanvi Dogra portrays his on-screen wife (Kavya) on the show. Although fans loved Shrenu and Zain, a few ardent fans of Zain didn't like Tanvi on the show initially and slammed her and the makers, as they wanted Zain to be paired opposite Aditi Rathore (Naamkaran actress).

    Shocking News For YaBir Fans!

    When the makers revealed a promo in which Tanvi was seen saving Mittal family, fans didn't like it. But of late, fans are loving Tanvi and Zain's pairing. They had even named them YaBir. But, fans will be disappointed to know that Tanvi has walked out of the show!

    Tanvi Dogra Aka Kavya Quits EBSS!

    A source on the set was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Tanvi has been unhappy with her part in the show and also with the way that the storyline was being shaped. She expressed her disappointment to the makers and will probably shoot her last day in the on-going week."

    Major Changes On Ek Bhram Sarvaguna Sampanna

    When Tanvi was asked regarding the same, she confirmed the report. She said, "Yes, I will no more be a part of the show but it's the channel's decision as they are doing some major changes in the storyline and I am happy with their decision."

    Tanvi Had Said…

    On playing mother on the show, Tanvi had earlier said, "I never thought I'll have to play a mother so soon on television. It's a character that needs a sense of responsibility. It requires a lot of maturity to portray a mother. For me, it's even more difficult to get into the skin of a mother's role."

    Will You Miss YaBir?

    It has to be seen what makers how they are going to end her role and how they will fill Tanvi's space on the show. Well, we are sure that YaBir fans will miss Tanvi on the show.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
