Zain & Shrenu’s Fans Angry As Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Ends; Trend #ShameOnStarPlus
Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna was a most-talked-about show. Despite its unique concept, the show couldn't garner the required TRPs. The makers even tried changing the plot and revamped the show, but that too didn't affect the ratings. Unfortunately, the makers decided to end the show. A new show Namah was to replace EBSS. However, last week it had seen a rise in its ratings; since there was scope for good ratings in the future, the show got two weeks extension, which made fans happy.
With the extension, the show was scheduled to end on September 27, but that was cancelled. The show's final shoot schedule is expected to happen today (September 5) and the final episode will be aired on September 13, as per the initial plan. This didn't go well with fans. They were angry and upset with the makers/channel's decision to end their favourite show without an extension and took to social media to trend #ShameOnStarPlus on Twitter.
Angry Fans Lash Out At Star Plus: @spcreationsx
"Ab toh sudhar jao @StarPlus and stop ruining your own shows for your pathetic trp hunger and STOP LYING TO YOUR ACTORS ATLEAST!! #ShameOnStarPlus." - (sic)
Rohini Jagdane
"See what a small fandom can do to your Image on an international level...Don't underestimate ShreZain Fans coz without us you are nothing respect that...Shame on you @StarPlus and don't ever play with our feelings... Jabir Rocks #ShameOnStarPlus." - (sic)
@Anusrii4
"This two deserve good Time slot good promotion repeat telecast @StarPlus fullest basied channel no promotion no repeat talecast how can demand good trp please ans me #ShameOnStarPlus it's our angry frustrated sadness disappoint." - (sic)
The Head&The Heart
"From AnuPre Fans. We deserved to see Kabir and Pooja love story. The world deserved to see the amazing chemistry Between Zain and Shrenu #ShameOnStarPlus @StarPlus." - (sic)
@Abinaya24_
"From narbhi and shivika fans ! How could you even pull of a show suddenly ? Ebss deserves to be on air ,and the love story haven't started yet between kabir and pooja ,how could starplus end that show because of a bloody trps?it is totally unfair #ShameOnStarPlus." - (sic)
@Amyniharika & Niha
@Amyniharika: The most unprofessional channel ever is @StarPlus. You've played with their emotions. Made fun of extension. #ShameOnStarPlus. - (sic)
Niha: Destroying a good and unique concept for the sake of TRP is, what the 'Nayi Soch' of starplus #ShameOnStarPlus. - (sic)
Sumaiya🙄
"Seeing this trend. #ShameOnStarPlus trending on no. 1 is making me so happy. This ghatiya channel deserve worst @StarPlus. This channel legit destroyed every single show of it & know they wanna axe a show in just one night. This is shit plus." - (sic)
(Images Source: Twitter)
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: Adult Star Mia Khalifa Approached? Also, Check Out Salman & Surbhi Jyoti's BTS Videos