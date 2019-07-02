Zain Imam-Shrenu Parikh, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi & Others To Perform At Nach Baliye 9 GRAND Premiere!

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh At Nach?

There were reports that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor would grace the episode. It was also said that Deepika might appear on the show with Ranveer Singh. But Spotboye report revealed that there is no way that the couple would grace the show, especially due to their work commitments.

Zain Imam & Shrenu Parikh To Perform

Well, not just previous winner, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, the first runner-up Abigail Jain-Sanam Johar and second runner-up Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal will also be performing at the grand premiere. Recently, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna had a revamp. It is said that Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh, will be seen as pairs on the show. Now, it is being said that Zain and Shrenu will perform in the opening episode.

Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma

Well, not just Shrenu and Zain, it is being said that other on-screen jodi of television Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma (Abir and Mishti from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke) will be joining Divyanka and Vivek on screen.

Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi

Here's another surprise for fans! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi (Kartik and Naira), who are apparently dating, might also shoot their acts soon!

Mouni Roy

It is being said that Mouni Roy will introduce Mahadev co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain and his wife Riddhima on the show.