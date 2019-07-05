English
    Zaira Wasim Might Enter Bigg Boss 13; Daisy Shah's SHOCKING Response On Her Being Offered The Show!

    Recently, Dangal actress Zaira Wasim announced her retirement from films. She had said that she is not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Not just Bollywood, even television celebrities expressed their views on her disassociation from Bollywood. Now, here comes yet another shocking report as it is being said that Zaira has been approached by the Bigg Boss makers and it seems that she is interested to be a part of the show.

    Zaira Wasim Might Participate In Bigg Boss 13

    A source was quoted by IBTimes as saying, "Remember Shilpa Shinde, who left acting after her show Bhabhiji got into controversy, had entered the house of Bigg Boss that she eventually won, and also got a great fan following after the show. Now similarly, Zaira Wasim has been approached for the show and she seemed to be interested to spend time in the controversial house." But, there is no confirmation from either the makers or the actress!

    Daisy Shah

    It has to be recalled that Daisy Shah's name had cropped up several times in the past to be a part of the controversial show. It was said that her participation might help her revive her Bollywood career.

    Daisy Shah Will NEVER Do Bigg Boss

    When Daisy was asked about her participation, she had a shocking response! When asked whether she would ever participate in the controversial reality show, she replied, "Never."

    Salman Khan Won’t Let Daisy Participate In Bigg Boss!

    When asked further, whether she would change her mind if Salman Khan (the host) would offer her the show, she said, "He (Salman) won't let me participate. Even if I get the offer, Salman would make sure that I'm not going inside the Bigg Boss house." Well, we wonder why!

    Bigg Boss 13 Might Hit The Screens In September

    Meanwhile, Bigg Boss might hit the television screen in September 2019. Unlike the previous seasons, this season, the house is being built in Goregaon's Film City and not in Lonavala. Many popular celebrities have been approached for the show, but none of them have confirmed their participation. This time, interestingly, commoners won't be part of the show.

