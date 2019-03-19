Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ankita Lokhande, Radhika Madan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Others Dazzle The Red Carpet
The most-awaited and popular awards ceremony, Zee Cine Awards 2019 is being held today (March 19, 2019) at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The event is hosted by the dashing Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aryan. The who's who from the Bollywood and television industry graced the red carpet. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hema Malini, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and others graced the show. Take a look at television celebrities who walked the red carpet.
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande, who has been associated with Zee TV since a long time (as she was seen on popular show Pavitra Rishta), walked the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards. The actress looked stunning in a pink-coloured attire.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan Luthra on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, graced the event. The actor looked dapper in black and white suit.
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra, who played negative role, Nisha, on Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa, walked the red carpet. The actress looked gorgeous in black dress.
Radhika Madan
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Radhika Madan, who was seen on Pataakha and will be seen in upcoming film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, looked elegant in a silver-coloured dress.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur, who played the role of Bubul in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhayga and got rave reviews for her film Love Sonia looked beautiful in a white outfit.
Nora Fatehi
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi, who will be seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film Street Dancer, looked stunning in silver shimmery high split side dress.
