English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ankita Lokhande, Radhika Madan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Others Dazzle The Red Carpet

    By
    |

    The most-awaited and popular awards ceremony, Zee Cine Awards 2019 is being held today (March 19, 2019) at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The event is hosted by the dashing Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aryan. The who's who from the Bollywood and television industry graced the red carpet. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hema Malini, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and others graced the show. Take a look at television celebrities who walked the red carpet.

    Ankita Lokhande

    Ankita Lokhande, who has been associated with Zee TV since a long time (as she was seen on popular show Pavitra Rishta), walked the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards. The actress looked stunning in a pink-coloured attire.

    Dheeraj Dhoopar

    Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan Luthra on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, graced the event. The actor looked dapper in black and white suit.

    Ridhi Dogra

    Ridhi Dogra, who played negative role, Nisha, on Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa, walked the red carpet. The actress looked gorgeous in black dress.

    Radhika Madan

    Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Radhika Madan, who was seen on Pataakha and will be seen in upcoming film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, looked elegant in a silver-coloured dress.

    Mrunal Thakur

    Mrunal Thakur, who played the role of Bubul in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhayga and got rave reviews for her film Love Sonia looked beautiful in a white outfit.

    Nora Fatehi

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi, who will be seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film Street Dancer, looked stunning in silver shimmery high split side dress.

    Most Read: HOTNESS ALERT! Mandana Karimi Goes TOPLESS Yet Again, But This Time For A Photoshoot!

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 23:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue