Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ankita Lokhande, Radhika Madan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Others Dazzle The Red Carpet

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who has been associated with Zee TV since a long time (as she was seen on popular show Pavitra Rishta), walked the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards. The actress looked stunning in a pink-coloured attire.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan Luthra on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, graced the event. The actor looked dapper in black and white suit.

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra, who played negative role, Nisha, on Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa, walked the red carpet. The actress looked gorgeous in black dress.

Radhika Madan

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Radhika Madan, who was seen on Pataakha and will be seen in upcoming film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, looked elegant in a silver-coloured dress.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who played the role of Bubul in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhayga and got rave reviews for her film Love Sonia looked beautiful in a white outfit.

Nora Fatehi

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi, who will be seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film Street Dancer, looked stunning in silver shimmery high split side dress.