Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 Nomination List Out: Sriti-Shabbir, Adnan-Tunisha & Others Nominated

Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 nomination party, which was held a few days ago, was a star-studded event. From Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia , Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih to Tujhse Hai Raabta's Shehban Azim and Reem Shaikh - all actors graced the party in style. The event was organised to announce the list of nominees in various categories. Take a look at the nomination list.

Favourite Jodi The nominees for Favourite Jodi Award are: • Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar) from Kundali Bhagya • Akshat and Guddan (Nishant Singh and Kanika Mann) from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega • Malhar and Kalyani (Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim) from Tujhse Hai Raabta • Abhi and Pragya (Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia) from Kumkum Bhagya • Kabeer and Zara (Adnan Khan and Tunisha Sharma) from Ishq Subhan Allah Favourite Kutumb The nominees for Favourite Jodi Award are: • Kumkum Bhagya • Kundali Bhagya • Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega • Tujhse Hai Raabta • Ishq Subhan Allah Favourite Dharavahik The nominees for Favourite Dharavahik Award are: • Kundali Bhagya • Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega • Ishq Subhan Allah • Kumkum Bhagya • Tujhse Hai Raabta Favourite Male Character The nominees for Favourite Character (Male) Award are: • Abhishek Prem Mehra aka Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya • Karan Luthra from Kundali Bhagya • Malhar Rane from Tujhse Hai Raabta • Akshat Jindal from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega • Kabeer Ahmed from Ishq Subhan Allah Favourite Female Character The nominees for Favourite Character (Female) Award are: • Guddan from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega • Kalyani from Tujhse Hai Raabta • Amrita (Ridhima Pandit) from Haiwaan • Preeta from Kundali Bhagya • Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya Social Swagger The nominees for Social Swagger Award are: • Shraddha Arya • Reem Shaikh • Kanika Mann • Ridhima Pandit • Dheeraj Dhoopar • Vrushika Mehta (Asmita from Yeh Teri Galiyan)

(PS: Check out Zee TV's Instagram to vote for your favourite actors/shows)

(Images Source: Zee TV Instagram)

Also Read: AVTA 2019 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Erica Fernandes & Others Bag Awards