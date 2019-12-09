    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Zee Rishtey Awards 2019: Sriti & Shabbir Twin In Red; Anita Hassanandani Looks Gorgeous In Red Sari

      Like every year, this year too, Zee Rishtey Awards was organised to honour popular Zee TV shows and actors. The ceremony was held on December 7 in Mumbai. The awards night was hosted by Ravi Dubey and Paritosh Tripathi. It was a star-studded event. Jay Bhanushali, Udit Narayan, Karan Wahi, Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and others graced the red carpet event. Actors like Shraddha Arya, Reem Shaikh, Kanika Mann-Nishant Malkani and others performed at the event. Take a look at a few inside pictures from the event.

      Anita Hassanandani looked gorgeous in a red sari as she walked the red carpet at the event. Sharing a few pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress captioned them, "From now on only and only my watchman is clicking my pics! 😂🤣😂🤣 #zeerishteyawards2019."

      The most adorable couple of Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia twinned in red. Sriti looked stunning in a red cold shoulder dress.

      While the Kumkum Bhagya team were seen in all red, Kundali Bhagya actors donned black attire. Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Abhishek Kapur were seen posing for the cameras. Shradha shared the picture and captioned it, "Let's Begin! #ZRA2019 @zeetv #KundaliBhagya #ZeeRishteAwards."

      Haiwan actress Ridhima Pandit dazzled in a grey off-shoulder dress. The actress shared a few pictures and videos from the event and captioned one of the videos, "I did manage to walk the red carpet, not so bad, eh?"

      Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh was seen posing with Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan. She captioned the picture, "Adnan why did you get so conscious 😂 @adnan_a_khan you're such a sweetheart ❤️," to which the actor replied, "Standing there with insta queen and you expect me to be normal. (supremely talented as well) @reem_sameer8."

      Reem was also seen posing with her Tujhse Hai Raabta family, who were seen in all pink attire. She shared the picture and captioned it, "Hum sab ka kuch toh hai raabta ✨ #tujhsehairaabta #zeerishteyawards2019."

      Kanika Mann aka Guddan from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega looked beautiful in golden attire. The actress, who bagged two awards (Favourite Saas and Favourite Actor Awards), also performed at the event with her co-actor Nishant.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images Source: Instagram)

