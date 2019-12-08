    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 Winners List: Sriti Jha, Shabbir, Dheeraj, Shraddha & Others Bag Awards

      Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 was held yesterday (December 7) in Mumbai. It is an annual award show presented by Zee TV to recognise and honour the popularity of characters portrayed by the actors in the Indian soap operas aired on Zee TV. The awards ceremony was hosted by Ravi Dubey and Paritosh Tripathi. Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Maniesh Paul, Himesh Reshammiya, Ridhi Dogra, Sehban Azim, Reem Shaikh and other popular actors from Zee TV's show graced the awards ceremony. As per social media snippets, here are the list of winners!

      Sriti & Shabbir

      Apparently, Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, who have been entertaining the viewers as Pragya and Abhi in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, bagged the Best On Screen Jodi award.

      Shraddha & Dheeraj

      Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who walked the red carpet in black attires, bagged Best Jodi award. The duo play Preeta and Karan in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha shared the picture on her Instagram story.

      Kanika Mann

      Kanika Mann from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shared a few videos and revealed that the show bagged three awards - Best Female, Best Saas and Best Show. She thanked fans for their love and support.

      Reem Shaikh

      Reem Shaikh, who plays the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, dazzled the red carpet in purple shimmer dress. The actress bagged the Best Beti award.

      Vikram Ghai

      Monica Khanna, who plays the role of Kabir's sister-in-law, Zeenat in Ishq Subhan Allah shared a picture and captioned, "@Vikramnaaz And he won the best director. Much deserving. More power to you." - (sic)

      Mugdha & Krishna

      Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, who play the roles of Prachi (Abhi and Pragya's daughter) and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya, bagged Best Naya Jodi award.

      Shaan Writes...

      Shaan shared a picture and captioned it, "Glad to have won #zeerishteyawards2019 for Best Judges Panel SRGMPLillChamps !!! Congratulations co judges @richasharmaofficial and @amaal_mallik !!! Thankyou @zeetv !!!" - (sic)

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Special Award

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi shared a picture of the award and wrote, "STARTED MY JOURNEY IN 1993 WITH ZEE NETWORK # #THANKS #A SPECIAL MENTION MEANS A LOT." - (sic)

      Shweta Mahadik

      Shweta Mahadik shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "Finallllllyyyyyyyy........ after 15 loonggggg years , my first award everrrrrrr. Shraddha saboori . Thankyou @ved14aug @zeetv @vaibhavsingh182019 @sudhirthewriter @manasvi88 @vidhii_tandon @shwetsumanbhardwaj @e_gaur @syed_sehrish_ali @rashmiguptaa09 .... #guddantumsenahopayega has given me everything I longed for all these years. Can't thankyou guys enough 😘😘😘😘😘😘 #durgajindal#shwetamahadik#guddantumsenahopayega#zeetv." - (sic)

      Sehrish Ali

      Sehrish Ali wrote, "Oh my god!!!!! Thank u Allah pak! Thank u Maa papa and Azam and Piyu! Thank u @ved14aug @e_gaur Thanks to my writers @sudhirthewriter @manasvi88 @shwetsumanbhardwaj Thank u @vaibhavsingh182019 🤗🤗🤗 Thank u my babies! @shwetmahadik and @rashmiguptaa09 @officialkanikamann @nishantsinghm_official for being such amazing coactors❤️❤️ Last but not the least My fans! My viewer ! Thank u for loving me as laxmi❤️❤️❤️ This is the first but inshaallah many more to come!!!!Yayyyyy!!!! #happiness #thankful #sehrish #lakshmi #gratitude." - (sic)

      Waiting fruit is sweeter! Patience pays off! ❤️❤️😘😘 #PankhasLoveYou #ForeverFavourites #ZRA2019

      Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 Winners List

      Favorite Actor (Female): Kanika Mann

      Favorite Actor (Male): Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya)

      Best Naya Jodi: Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar (Kumkum Bhagya)

      Best Jodi: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya)

      Best On-screen Jodi: Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)

      Best Beti: Reem Shaikh (Tujhse Hai Raabta)

      Best Bhabi: Sehrish Ali and Shweta Mahadik (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

      Best Director: Vikram Ghai (Ishq Subhan Allah)

      Social Swagger: Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya)

      Best Judge Panal: Amaal Malik and Richa Sharma (SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs)

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged a Special Award at the event

      (List to be updated soon.)

      Also Read: Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 Nomination List Out: Sriti-Shabbir, Adnan-Tunisha & Others Nominated

      Also Read: ITA Awards 2019 Winners List: Helly Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi-Randeep, Kapil And Others Win Big

