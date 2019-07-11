English
    Zindagi Ki Mahek's Samiksha Jaiswal Reacts To Slapgate Controversy With Karan Vohra's Wife!

    Samiksha Jaiswal and Karan Vohra, who played the roles of Mahek and Shaurya on Zee TV's Zindagi Ki Mahek, are considered as one of the best jodis on television. The actors' amazing camaraderie transpired to their sizzling chemistry on-screen, which was loved by the audiences. There were also reports that all wasn't well between the lead pair, because of Karan's wife Bella. It was said that Karan's wife was miffed and uncomfortable with Karan and Samiksha's closeness. It was also said that Samiksha and Bella had an ugly spat while the actors were shooting in Delhi. Bella had even warned the actress to stay away from her husband. Not just this, it was also said that Bella even slapped Samiksha! Well, this incident happened about two years ago, but is still remembered!

    Samiksha On Slapgate Controversy With Karan’s Wife

    Samiksha will now be seen in a new show Begum Bahu on Colors TV, where she is paired opposite Arjit Taneja. When the actress was asked about the slapgate controversy during the press launch of Begum Bahu, she rubbished the rumours! She told Spotboye, "We all were laughing first of all over what has been written and why?"

    Samiksha Says…

    "We were shooting in Delhi and there was no media around. Don't know from where they came up with something which was absolutely false. And I didn't react to the report as there was no point talking about something which is untrue."

    The Producer Was Laughing

    "Producer (Saurabh Tiwari) was laughing the most saying ‘okay great, you are in news. Good or bad you are in news and it shows your popularity. So I also took the whole thing very lightly."

    Samiksha To Play Noor In Begum Bahu

    Coming back to her new show, the actress opened up about her role. She said, "This is the first time that I will be essaying an Islamic character. I am elated to play Noor, a girl who is full of life. For Noor, her best friend Azaan means everything and can go to any extent to see her best friend Azaan happy. Noor's character is very similar to how I am in real life; chirpy, outspoken and I thoroughly enjoyed essaying it."

    Begum Bahu

    Begum Bahu is the story of three individuals - Azaan, Shayra and Noor. With strong emotions like love, penance and revenge, as the core concept of the show, Bahu Begum will explore the multiple shades and rules of love and friendship.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
