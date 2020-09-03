2 Crew Members of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 & 7 Members Of India's Best Dancer Test COVID-19 Positive

It is said that India now has the fastest-growing Coronavirus caseload than any country in the world! However, to keep the economy going, the government eased the lockdown in phases, and a few people resumed work. Television industry is one among them, as the cast and crew members of many shows resumed work. And as per the rules, the production houses, have maintained safety precautions to keep the virus at bay! But looks like the virus is unpredictable and recently, a few members of a few shows got infected with the virus. The numbers seem to be rising, as a few members from popular shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and India's Best Dancer have tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to ABP News, two crew members of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 have tested positive for Coronavirus. However, the details about the same have not been revealed yet.

It has to be recalled that Amitabh Bachchan had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and spent many days in isolation at the hospital. The actor returned to KBC 12 post his recovery. Big B had also shared a few pictures and wrote on Twitter, "The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है !"

The news channel also revealed that seven to eight members of dance reality show India's Best Dancer have also tested positive for Coronavirus. It is being said that a few choreographers, crew and staff members are among those who tested positive. For the uninitiated, IBD is judged by Malaika Arora, Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

