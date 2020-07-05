    Sushant Singh Rajput
      20 Years Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Smriti Irani Reveals Her Director Felt She Lacked Talent

      Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recently completed 20 years on July 3rd, 2020 since it first began airing on Star Plus. This was followed by the face of the iconic show, Smriti Irani, taking to her Instagram account to share a throwback video of her first scene and whilst revealing that her director had no confidence in her acting.

      Smriti wrote, “20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines, nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history.”

      She then went on to thank her co-stars and added, “Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor, thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way. Thank you to the ever changing Mihir from @amarupadhyay_official to dada @ronitboseroy. To kids like @karishmaktanna @ihansika @masumimewawalla @mounirooy & all those I have not been able to name. To bahus ranging from @gpradhan @shilpa_saklani_official & sons @meetsumeet18 @hitentejwani, Sandeep Baswana... & many more relationships I lived on screen who are friends for life. To @mandirabedi @jaya.bhattacharya who were the best on screen villains possibly and absolute sweethearts off screen. Many more who were a part of the journey.. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive. #20yearsofkyunkiisaasbhikabhibahuthi🙏🙏🙏🙏” (sic). Check out the post below:

      Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 18:05 [IST]
