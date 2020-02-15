5 Times Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Sidharth Shukla Courted Controversies

His Bad Temper & Abusive Nature

Sidharth Shukla has been hitting headlines for his bad temper and abusive nature. During the tasks, especially, he used to lose control over his temper and get into ugly fights. Many celebrities outside the house have been lashing out at him for the same.

Fight With Asim

Earlier, the actor was good friends with Asim Riaz. But their inmates started calling ‘chela' and it became self-respect or ego issue and the duo got into major clashes. Sidharth pushed and shoved Asim and also went on to abuse him. They even dragged their parents and made personal comments! Even Rohit Shetty, who entered the house, tried to make peace between them.

Fight With Rashami

Although before entering Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Sidharth's bond wasn't that good, during their initial days of their stay in the glasshouse, they tried to maintain their calm. After Rashami's ‘then boyfriend' Arhaan Khan's entry, things got ugly between Sid and Rashami. The Dil Se Dil Tak actors had a major showdown and during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had to put an end to their ugly fight!

His Bond With Shehnnaz

His bond with Shehnaz has always been hitting headlines. Their bond in the house was quite strong and gave major friendship goals. The duo was also nicknamed as SidNaaz. Sid always treated Sana like a kid, but her flipping nature created rift between them. But as we saw, the rift was temporary as Sana somehow used to manage to get back to Sid.

Makes Biased Towards Sidharth!

Many felt that makers were biased towards Sidharth as no action was taken against him when he abused or got physical with his inmates. It was also said that he is in relationship with the show's COO (Chief Content Officer) and that's the reason why the makers and the host Salman Khan was protecting him.