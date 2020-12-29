    For Quick Alerts
      5th Perfect Achievers Award 2020: Helly Shah, Donal Bisht, Madhurima Tuli & Others Win Big

      The Fifth Perfect Achievers Award 2020 was held recently. Many popular television actors graced the event. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Helly Shah looked gorgeous in a blue off-shoulder dress, while Donal Bisht, who was seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, looked stunning in a red dress. Madhurima Tuli, Chahatt Khanna and Sanjay Gagnani are a few other actors who graced the show. The actors also won the award. Take a look at the pictures!

      Helly Shah

      Helly Shah

      Helly Shah shared a picture with the awards and wrote, "Last night got home The Best Actress Award 2020 for IMM at the Perfect Achievers Awards . A bigggg thank you to @mamtayashpatnaik ma'am for creating Riddhima and making me your Riddhima. This only makes me never want to let you down . ❤️❤️ Also received The Best Show Award for IMM on behalf of Mamta Ma'am and Yash sir . To all our Writers , the amazing team at Colors , our whole cast and crew , and every single person working on the show , This one is for all of us . Guess its a sweet Happy ending to 2020 . Thank you to our viewers and fans for so much love and constant support . ❤️🧿 P.S- kindly ignore the tired puffy eyes . 🙂"

      Sanjay Gagnani

      Sanjay Gagnani

      Sanjay Gagnani wrote, "BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE LEAD ROLE 💫 #perfectachieversaward2020 🏆 Heartfelt Gratitude to @ektarkapoor Ma'am , @beinganilnagpal sir, @muktadhond Ma'am for giving me the opportunity to entertain the audiences and believing that I could be your VillainHero 😍 Thank you @baliyanneeraj sir for being the best teacher ever who made sure that his student excels in every shot! Thank you @shreya_nehal @jassi.saluja22 @sahil.sharma540 @varunthebabbar for all your guidance, support & encouragement ❤️."

      Madhurima Tuli

      Madhurima Tuli

      Madhurima Tuli, who grabbed the award at the event, shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Thank you @perfectwomanpublication for this appreciation. Definitely motivates me to do better. Special mention to Avrodh for this award!! Thank you for making me a part of such an amazing show."

      Kaveri Priyam

      Kaveri Priyam

      Kaveri Priyam, who played the role of Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke bagged Best Supporting Actress award. The actress shared a few pictures from the awards ceremony on her Instagram stories.

      Donal Bisht

      Donal Bisht

      Donal Bisht, who looked stylish in a red dress, also bagged award at the event.

