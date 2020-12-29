5th Perfect Achievers Award 2020: Helly Shah, Donal Bisht, Madhurima Tuli & Others Win Big

Helly Shah

Helly Shah shared a picture with the awards and wrote, "Last night got home The Best Actress Award 2020 for IMM at the Perfect Achievers Awards . A bigggg thank you to @mamtayashpatnaik ma'am for creating Riddhima and making me your Riddhima. This only makes me never want to let you down . ❤️❤️ Also received The Best Show Award for IMM on behalf of Mamta Ma'am and Yash sir . To all our Writers , the amazing team at Colors , our whole cast and crew , and every single person working on the show , This one is for all of us . Guess its a sweet Happy ending to 2020 . Thank you to our viewers and fans for so much love and constant support . ❤️🧿 P.S- kindly ignore the tired puffy eyes . 🙂"

Sanjay Gagnani

Sanjay Gagnani wrote, "BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE LEAD ROLE 💫 #perfectachieversaward2020 🏆 Heartfelt Gratitude to @ektarkapoor Ma'am , @beinganilnagpal sir, @muktadhond Ma'am for giving me the opportunity to entertain the audiences and believing that I could be your VillainHero 😍 Thank you @baliyanneeraj sir for being the best teacher ever who made sure that his student excels in every shot! Thank you @shreya_nehal @jassi.saluja22 @sahil.sharma540 @varunthebabbar for all your guidance, support & encouragement ❤️."

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli, who grabbed the award at the event, shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Thank you @perfectwomanpublication for this appreciation. Definitely motivates me to do better. Special mention to Avrodh for this award!! Thank you for making me a part of such an amazing show."

Kaveri Priyam

Kaveri Priyam, who played the role of Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke bagged Best Supporting Actress award. The actress shared a few pictures from the awards ceremony on her Instagram stories.

Donal Bisht

Donal Bisht, who looked stylish in a red dress, also bagged award at the event.