Shocking! Aadat Se Majboor Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide!

Manmeet Was Depressed Due To Lockdown

The 32-year-old actor lived with his wife in a small rented flat in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. As per the report, Manmeet was depressed from the ongoing lockdown as shooting was stalled, which in turn, affected his income.

Manmeet Had Financial Issue

ABP News report also suggested that the actor was debt-ridden and financially strapped, was quite upset because of the lockdown. It is being said that he was unable to pay the rent of his flat and was suffering from depression since some time due to lack of funds.

Why Manmeet Took Drastic Step?

Manmeet Grewal's friend and producer Manjit Singh Rajput, was quoted by the portal as saying, "Manmeet was facing financial issues since several days. He took loan worth lakhs for personal and professional work. However, he was not able to earn anything due to the lockdown and couldn't repay the borrowed money. He took the drastic step because of the financial crunch."

No One Helped Manmeet's Wife!

He also revealed that people didn't help Manmeet's wife because of fear of COVID-19 infection, even doctor and police officer who came to the spot, didn't help. It was the guard who helped her and later the actor was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Anuj Pandit Says...

Manmeet's co-star Anuj Pandit was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I also got to know about this disappointing news via one of our co-stars and it is something unbelievable. He was one of the most jolly people I have come across. When we used to shoot for our show, you could never make out even if he is stressed." (sic)

Manmeet's co-star was a faculty member at acting schools and had also featured in several ads. Apparently, he was working on a web series