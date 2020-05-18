    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aalisha Panwar On Taking A Break From The Negative Character Image Of Ishq Mein Marjawan

      By
      |

      Aalisha Panwar became a household name after playing both the protagonist (Aarohi) and antagonist (Tara) on Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan. However, due to creative differences with the makers, the actress decided to leave the show mid-way. And now, Aalisha has opened up about her current on-screen avatar as the mother of a 4-year-old in Meri Gudiya.

      Aalisha revealed, “Initially, I was very skeptical about the role. But after the narration from the producer, it was so touching and emotional. The character was also very different and wanted to experiment. There are many layers. She is also aggressive and seeks revenge. Most importantly, I wanted to play the role of a protagonist. I didn’t want play another negative role. I wanted to break that image.”

      Aalisha Panwar

      She went on to add, “I have at least done 8-10 disguises in the show. One was Kesari, the maid, for which I had to get full-body makeup done. It was too much for me. Mentally it was exhausting too. Sometimes Aarohi, sometimes Tara, I didn’t even have food properly. I used to forget my meals. It was lot of pressure playing double roles. But professionally it was satisfying.”

      For the unversed, there were also reports a while back that she might enter Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. The actress had responded to the reports and clarified that her entry reports were just a rumour. But Aalisha did add that she would definitely love to do Naagin in another next season.

      ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Was Aalisha Panwar Approached To Play Naagin?

      Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 22:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X