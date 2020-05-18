Aalisha Panwar On Taking A Break From The Negative Character Image Of Ishq Mein Marjawan

Aalisha Panwar became a household name after playing both the protagonist (Aarohi) and antagonist (Tara) on Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan. However, due to creative differences with the makers, the actress decided to leave the show mid-way. And now, Aalisha has opened up about her current on-screen avatar as the mother of a 4-year-old in Meri Gudiya.

Aalisha revealed, “Initially, I was very skeptical about the role. But after the narration from the producer, it was so touching and emotional. The character was also very different and wanted to experiment. There are many layers. She is also aggressive and seeks revenge. Most importantly, I wanted to play the role of a protagonist. I didn’t want play another negative role. I wanted to break that image.”

She went on to add, “I have at least done 8-10 disguises in the show. One was Kesari, the maid, for which I had to get full-body makeup done. It was too much for me. Mentally it was exhausting too. Sometimes Aarohi, sometimes Tara, I didn’t even have food properly. I used to forget my meals. It was lot of pressure playing double roles. But professionally it was satisfying.”

For the unversed, there were also reports a while back that she might enter Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. The actress had responded to the reports and clarified that her entry reports were just a rumour. But Aalisha did add that she would definitely love to do Naagin in another next season.

