Aanchal Khurana Met With An Accident Just A Day Before Her Birthday; Advised Bed Rest

Aanchal Talks About The Accident

The actress was all excited to celebrate her birthday on August 6, and is in Delhi currently with her family. She had also organised a party but unfortunately, she has to cancel the plans. Talking about the incident, Aanchal told Spotboye, "A person was reversing his car and didn't see me standing behind and banged the car into me. After which I was rushed to the hospital. Doctors are saying it's a muscle tear and I have to be on bed rest for minimum 15 days."

Actress Says…

She further added, "It's my birthday day after (6th August) and I had kept a party tomorrow to bring in my birthday but unfortunately it won't be possible now and I am feeling really bad about it."

Has Aanchal Taken Any Legal Action Against The Person?

When asked if she took any legal action against the person who injured her, she said, "No, because he apologised and in this time of pandemic everyone is little lost. So I didn't want to give him more stress. I anyway have to deal with the pain."

Aanchal Writes…

Aanchal also shared a couple of pictures (of injuries) on her Instagram stories. Sharing a video, she wrote, "You have to be at your strongest when you are feeling at your weakest. I am quite sad that I won't be able to workout or even walk for 15 days. But it's okayyy. I am happy. I am grateful. I am smiling. I have beautiful family friends and you all for all the love and support. And I love you guys to much ❤️ 💕😍."

It has to be recalled that in MSK, she managed to win Paras Chhabra's heart as a suitor and was declared the winner. Apart from MSK, she was also seen in shows like Zindagi Ki Mehek and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.