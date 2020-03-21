    For Quick Alerts
      Aanchal Khurana On Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: 'It Was More Like A Bigg Boss Combined With Splitsvilla'

      Colors’ heavily promoted show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their respective life partners in the 'swayamvar’. The recently held grand finale of the reality show saw Shehnaz being disqualified as she was not able to find the right suitor.

      On the other hand, Paras found wild card contestant Aanchal Khurana as the perfect match for him. And now, in a recent interview with SpotBoyE, winner Aanchal opened up about her relationship status with Paras and the overall experience of taking part in the reality show.

      Aanchal candidly said, “Iss show mein Swayamvar jaisa kuch tha hi nahi. Initially, I also thought Shehnaaz aur Paras ka Swayamvar ho raha hai when the show started. But when I entered the show, I realised it was more like a mini Bigg Boss combined with Splitsvilla under the title of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Eventually that only happened- throughout the show, we were under one roof, fighting and trying to make connections and eventually two walked out as winners.”

      Talking about being chosen by Paras, she added, “In my 10 days stay, I didn’t pretend about anything. I was the way I am outside, using no sugar-coated lines or show off like others. And it seems he must have liked that about me. Also, we are very similar in nature. We can’t fake on things and like to have unfiltered conversations.” (sic)

      On being quizzed about her relationship status with Paras, Aanchal replied, “No, we are very good friends that’s what you can call us. We have just walked out as good friends and I am being very clear on this. Main bhi dusro ki tarah fake kar sakti thi apne aapko uski girlfriend bulake ya apni engagement announce karke. Yaa phir kehkar ki he is not dating Mahira and stuff. But jhoot bolkar publicity lene ka koi matlab nahi hai.”

      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 19:29 [IST]
