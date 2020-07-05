Aasif Sheikh On Resuming Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Shoot: I’m 55 & More Vulnerable To The Virus

Aasif Sheikh recently went back to shoot for his &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after a break of more than three months. The actor has now opened up and revealed how he felt to be at work whilst stating that all precautions were in place but one has to continue being alert.

Aasif said, “I’m 55 and more vulnerable to getting exposed to the virus, so I understand their concern, but we have to eventually get back. So, I’m being more careful. The moment I go back home, I get sanitized and directly go for a bath. Besides, I’m eating right, all vitamins, immunity boosters and kadhas are in place; that’s the maximum we can do.”

He went on to reveal that the crew has come down from 50 to just 20 people and added, “Those who do the lights, fix them and leave. At the moment, we’re using three cameras to shoot three different angles. There are just four-five actors on the set at a given time, and everybody is maintaining distance and greeting everyone with a namaste. We remove masks only while facing the camera otherwise at all times, even during rehearsals, we have them on.”

On being quizzed about his experience shooting in the post-pandemic world, the actor replied, “It’s actually difficult to recognize people wearing masks, face shields, and PPE kits. Following directions also becomes a challenge because you don’t know who’s saying what but we’re managing. The entire set is sanitized frequently, temperature checks are done every time one enters the set. No one is allowed to leave before the shooting gets over”

