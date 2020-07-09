Abhinav Kohli Misses His Son; Blames Estranged Wife Shweta Tiwari For Separating Them

Abhinav Kohli has been making explosive revelations against his estranged wife Shweta Tiwari on social media. It all started with Abhinav sharing a video, in which Shweta Tiwari was seen with her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Fahmaan Khan. While Abhinav revealed that he and Shweta are not separated and are living together, the latter denied it. Ever since then Abhinav has been making shocking revelations about mother-daughter duo (Shweta and Palak). Recently, he shared a picture of his son Reyaansh and mentioned that he is missing him.

The actor blamed Shweta for separating them. He wrote that it has been 1 month and 23 days that his mother has separated them.

Abhinav wrote, "😔 I miss you. It's been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy seperated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God's grace I will hug you tight very soon." Many of them supported Abhinav and felt that Shweta should let them meet as he is father of the kid.

A user commented, "Apko bhi Haq hai apne bête se milne ka aap milte kyo nhi," another user wrote, "Sir aapke liye bura lag raha hai..... Bhagwan ke ghar der hai par andher nahi.... Aapke saath bhi nyay hoga.... Meri bholenath se prarthna hai... Aap jaldi hi apne bete se milenge."

One of the users also called Prerna (Shweta had played this role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay), real life Komolika. The user commented, "Oh I see reel life Prerna real life komolika hai."

For the uninitiated, Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, Reyaansh in 2016. But the differences between the actors developed in 2019, when Abhinav was jailed for a couple of days as Shweta filed a domestic violence complaint against him. This is Shweta's second marriage. Earlier, the Kasautii actress was married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter, Palak Tiwari. Shweta and Raja divorced after nine years of marriage.

