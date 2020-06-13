Abhinav Kohli Says He Was Hurt By Shweta Tiwari’s Words; Questions Palak For Deleting Instagram Post

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's troubled marriage is back in the news with the latter making some shocking revelations in the past few days. For the unversed, the couple’s relationship first hit a rough patch last year when Shweta filed a police complaint against her husband for using inappropriate language towards his step-daughter Palak Tiwari.

And now, Abhinav has shared the screenshots of Palak’s old post where the latter accused him of domestic violence. He questions her in the caption asking why she deleted the post.

He wrote, “Lovu why would you delete this post from your Instagram?” (sic). Check out the post below:

Abhinav also spoke about the infamous post with Tellychakkar whilst revealing how hurt he has been due to the whole episode. He said “I have a few questions why did Shweta lie that SHE complained on the 11th Aug, why was the narrative changed to domestic violence over time and why Palak deleted her post? Why Palak deleted her post raises so many questions now? Time will tell. The words of her post are etched on my heart and deleting a post will not erase the scars. Shweta calling me Cancer and poison were painful but when Lovu (Palak) said that her mother used to go to parent-teacher meetings it was worse”.

For the unversed, Shweta in an interview with TOI had compared her marriage to 'severe pain’ and 'infection’. She had said, “To be honest, I am happy. People say you are going through so much. I want to tell everyone I was going through a difficult time but now I am in a happy space. I was going through severe pain because of an infection, I got it operated and got it out of my body. There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

It must be also recollected that Abhinav Kohli recently shocked everyone by stating that he is not separated and is currently living with Shweta. But when Spotboye asked Shweta if she and Abhinav are back together, she said, "Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai (No matter what one says, it gets printed). And this shows the capacity of lying."

