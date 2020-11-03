Abhinav Kohli Sends Legal Notice To Shweta Tiwari After Alleging Their Son Is Missing

Abhinav On His Marriage With Shweta

Abhinav also spoke about his marriage with Shweta and said, "Since the time I got married to Shweta Tiwari, I have done everything to prove myself as a good husband and father. But despite my all efforts, I'm all alone today. I'm away from my son because Shweta Tiwari is a celebrity and I appear as a bad person in front of people."

He further added, "Since the time I got married to Shweta, I have been compromising for my family and son. But despite that, she has been accusing me falsely and put me in jail. I never told anyone about my story. But now you are snatching away my son from me."

Abhinav On Sending A Legal Notice With Shweta

Speaking about a legal notice for defamation, Abhinav said, "If Shweta doesn't respond to the notice in 14 days, I'll decide on the further course of legal action against her." He added that he is not against women, and said, "More than the women who really need such laws, these are exploited by some clever women. That's why these laws end up being dangerous and unfair towards men."

Abhinav Kohli And Shweta Tiwari Got Married In 2013

Notably, Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child, Reyansh in 2016. Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a 20-year-old daughter named, Palak Tiwari.