Abhinav Kohli Sends Legal Notice To Shweta Tiwari After Alleging Their Son Is Missing
Abhinav Kohli recently accused Shweta Tiwari of vanishing with their son to an unknown place. He has now reportedly sent a legal notice to his estranged wife and actor for defamation. Abhinav said that their son needs him as much as he needs his mother.
During an interaction with India Today, Abhinav Kohli said, "Reyansh needs his father as much as he needs his mother. Today, I met him after a week. But Shweta took him away from me in just a few minutes. I forgot about my pain and sadness after looking at his innocent face. But I realised that my son is a little afraid. If you make a four-year-old kid to stay away from his father, you cannot fathom how will it affect him. But Shweta doesn't care about this."
Abhinav On His Marriage With Shweta
Abhinav also spoke about his marriage with Shweta and said, "Since the time I got married to Shweta Tiwari, I have done everything to prove myself as a good husband and father. But despite my all efforts, I'm all alone today. I'm away from my son because Shweta Tiwari is a celebrity and I appear as a bad person in front of people."
He further added, "Since the time I got married to Shweta, I have been compromising for my family and son. But despite that, she has been accusing me falsely and put me in jail. I never told anyone about my story. But now you are snatching away my son from me."
Abhinav On Sending A Legal Notice With Shweta
Speaking about a legal notice for defamation, Abhinav said, "If Shweta doesn't respond to the notice in 14 days, I'll decide on the further course of legal action against her." He added that he is not against women, and said, "More than the women who really need such laws, these are exploited by some clever women. That's why these laws end up being dangerous and unfair towards men."
Abhinav Kohli And Shweta Tiwari Got Married In 2013
Notably, Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child, Reyansh in 2016. Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a 20-year-old daughter named, Palak Tiwari.
Shweta Tiwari Has Taken My Son Reyaansh To An Undisclosed Location: Abhinav Kohli
Shweta Tiwari And I Are Not Separated; We Are Staying Together: Abhinav Kohli