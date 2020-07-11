Abhinav Threatens To File Defamation Case After Shweta Tiwari’s Friend Made Shocking Revelation!
Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been hitting the headlines these days for making startling revelations about the actress and her daughter Palak Tiwari on his Instagram account. Recently, he revealed that he has been missing his son for a long time and even blamed Shweta for separating him and his son Reyaansh. Now, Shweta's close friend Anuraddha Sarin claimed that she is a witness of Abhinav asking Shweta's daughter Palak inappropriate questions.
Apparently, Anuraddha is Shweta's family friend for 15 years and owns a production house. A user shared a few screenshots in which Anuraddha and Abhinav got into argument. In one of her chat, Anuraddha bashed Abhinav and claimed that from her virginity to whom she has kissed, Abhinav asked all sort of inappropriate questions to daughter Palak Tiwari.
This didn't go down well with Abhinav, who threatened her and said that he has screenshots will file a defamation case against her for maligning his image and writing such things. He also demanded her to provide proof first.
So This is the truth of #AbhinavKohli by witness @anuraddhasarin and close one of #shwetatiwari ..At Loss of words!!! .. Yeh toh bimaar attention seeking joker nikla omg worse than @rajachaudhary .. Yes u should have open communication with ur children but it should be healthy learning about everything even Sex.. Queen @shweta.tiwari U deserve a Real Man not lukkhas like these local level bydefault vain males.
Abhinav also shared a screenshot of the user's chat and captioned it, "Morcha sambhaal lena...... Kaunsa legal process???? Please give proof I challenge you. Defamation and instigating others to defame. See you in court @anuraddhasarin."
Morcha sambhaal lena...... Kaunsa legal process???? Please give proof I challenge you. Defamation and instigating others to defame. See you in court @anuraddhasarin
Shweta hasn't reacted about Abhinav's blame game yet! It has to be seen when she will break her silence as he has been constantly posting something or the other against the actress!
