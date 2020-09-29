Actor Akshat Utkarsh Dies By Suicide; His Family Claims Murder

Akshat Utkarsh, who was a struggling actor, was found hanging in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area on Sunday night (September 27, 2020). According to HT report, Akshat was depressed due to lack of work. However, his family has dismissed the depression narrative, claiming that the aspiring actor was murdered. They have accused the police of negligence.

Apparently, the 26-year-old actor used to stay with a female friend at a society near Andheri, RTO when the incident happened.

An officer from Amboli police station told HT that at around 11.30 pm when his female friend woke up to use the washroom, she found Akshat dead in his room, after which she immediately called the police.

The officer further added that a team of police rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead before arrival, after which, the body was shifted to Cooper hospital for autopsy report.

A senior police inspector at Amboli police station was quoted by HT as saying, "We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 pm."

According to India.com, Akshat's father Vijayant believed that the actor didn't die of suicide. He and other family members suspect that it's a case of a planned murder. The actor's father cited his twisted feet while alleging that his son did not take his own life and said that when the family tried to register the case in Mumbai, the Amboli police station registered a case of accidental death and allegedly refused to listen to the family. The family is now seeking help from the Bihar Police.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM