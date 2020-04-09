Actor Shyam Sundar, Who Played Sugriva On Ramayan Passes Away; Arun Govil Tweets Condolences

Doordarshan’s iconic series Ramayan, recently made a comeback on the small screen to everyone’s delight due to the pandemic led lockdown. The serial created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar comprised of 78 episodes that aired between 1987 and 1988 every Sunday in the morning.

However, there comes some sad news regarding the show and its ensemble cast. Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who was seen in the roles of Bali and Sugriva in the series is no more. Arun Govil, who played the lead role of Lord Ram recently took to Twitter to share the sad news and pay his condolences. He wrote, "Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace." (sic)

For the unversed, Shyam Sundar breathed his last on April 8 in Kalka and is survived by his wife. The actor’s nephew Kamal Madnani has revealed that Shyam was fighting cancer for a prolonged period of time. The veteran actor was also seen in the role of Bheem in Mahabharat. He was also a part of movies such as Heer Ranjha, Trimurti and Chaila Babu.

Actor Sunil Lahri aka Laxman too, mourned the death of his co-star with a heartfelt note on Twitter. He wrote, "Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP"

