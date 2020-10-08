Aditi Bhatia On Social Media Craze: Once A Director Chose An Actor Based On Followers

Aditi Bhatia, who became popular with the Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is quite active on social media. The actress, who has been keeping her fans updated with latest pictures, recently shared a video, in which she spoke about social media craze. In the video, she revealed a director once chose an actor based on social media followers. She feels that talent is taking a back seat as people are more concerned about social media followers and not talent!

In the video, Aditi can be seen telling that many people ask her to be active on social media and create unique content, so that she gets noticed. The actress says that she doesn't believe in doing all this as it doesn't interest her. However, she affirms that she doesn't look down upon people who are active on social media.

The actress also revealed that once a director and producer gave preference to the actor who had more followers on social media. The YHM actress clarified that although it hasn't happened with her, she wonders how people are crazy about social media followers.

She feels that it is perfect for business point of view, but it bothers her that although she is a part of social media world, why is it consuming most of us as it is so wrong. People don't put failures on social media.

She asserted that there are many, who have achieved a lot in their life more than people who have millions of followers, but they don't boast about it.

Aditi concluded by clarifying that nothing has happened to her and she is just expressing her thoughts on how this social media craze is consuming people. The actress also said that she has nothing against social media celebrities, but is just sharing her thoughts with her fans.

