Aditi Bhatia Pours Her Heart Out In Video; Shows Sushant Singh Rajput Saying He Has Only Two Friends

      The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry. Many celebrities took to social media to express shock and grief. And now, Aditi Bhatia who played Ruhi Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has poured her heart out in a video she posted on her Instagram account. The actress slammed people who are now claiming to be friends with the late actor. She called out the hypocrisy by sharing an old video of Sushant admitting in an interview that he only has two friends.

      Aditi states in her video, “I usually don't talk about such things, but whatever has happened with Sushant has left me shaken. I am continuously watching his videos. I cannot stop thinking about how fake the world can be. It is said that when you have money, power, and fame, everyone is behind you, but it is not the same in Sushant's case.”

      This is followed by Sushant's interview clip in which he is heard saying, “I always talk about my work, because other than that I'm very boring. Very honestly, just have two friends. I just cannot make friends, it is not that I don't like people, but somehow they don't find my conversations very interesting. For the first time they will pretend to like me, but then later don't take my calls. I know it takes a lot to be exciting all the time, to make sense, and to pretend to know your thing.”

      She went on to add, “What is the use. Now everyone posting about him. The world is so fake that they don't feel or process the situations, they just randomly post. At least feel the loss first. But we need validation all the time. When anyone does a good thing, it is not to influence others, but to prove that he or she is a saint. Is this social media? Is this the new world we are living it?' Be a human first, and then a social media user.” Check out the video below:

      I wish they picked up your calls and spoke to you instead of posting on social media today... 💔

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
