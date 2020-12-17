Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Jet Off To Kashmir For Their Honeymoon (PIC)

Singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, who recently tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal, are off for they honeymoon. The couple have jetted off to Kashmir. Aditya took to his Instagram account to share the first picture from their trip.

The Indian Idol host shared a picture snapped with his wife and captioned it as, "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia." Aditya looked dapper in a brown-coloured jacket and shades while his wife Shweta looked beautiful in a pink sweatshirt and red cap.

The actors' fans and followers bombarded his Instagram post with heartfelt comments. Aditya's singer-friend Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, "Cuties .. have a wonderful honeymoon ❤️." Actor Rrahul Sudhir commented, "❤️."

For the uninitiated, Aditya and Shweta, who met for the first time on the sets of their debut film Shaapit, dated for close to 10 years. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2020, at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by the couple's close family members and friends due to the pandemic situation. The couple's wedding pictures had gone viral on social media. At the wedding, Shweta and Aditya opted for atching gold and ivory wedding attires.

The wedding reception was held a day after their wedding, which was attended by comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Govinda, wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina and son Yashvardan. At the reception, Aditya donned a black tuxedo while Shweta wore a red gown and paired it with diamond jewellery.

