Aditya Narayan Joins The Sets Of Indian Idol 12 Post Honeymoon; Shares A Picture With Quirky Caption
Singer-actor Aditya Narayan recently resumed shooting for Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 12 after having a gala time with wife Shweta Agarwal at his Kashmir honeymoon. For the unversed, Aditya got married on December 1, 2020, in Mumbai. The Pardes actor recently shared a picture of himself from the sets of the show on Instagram with a quirky caption.
Aditya Narayan’s Post
Aditya captioned the photo as, "Honeymoon ke baad ladka kuch zyada hi chamak raha hai (The boy is glowing a little extra after the honeymoon)! Watch #IndianIdol tonight at 8 pm only on @sonytvofficial. Styled by wifey @itsme_shwetaagarwal." The singer is indeed looking dapper in a colourful blazer and black trousers. Notably, he was styled by his wife Shweta.
Neha Kakkar’s Comment
After his post, Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar commented on his post. She wrote, "And Shweta?" Well, ever since Aditya shared his picture, fans can't stop gushing over her glowing look and praised him for the same.
When Aditya Called Neha ‘Jealous’
In one of the episodes of Indian Idol 12, notorious host Aditya Narayan called judge Neha Kakkar ‘jealous' for not attending his wedding. He said, "Woh jinhe maine apni shaadi pe bulaya to have roti mein lapet ke shakkar, par meri khushi jo apni aankhon se nahi dekhna chahti thi, jalkukdi judge Neha Kakkar (I invited her for my wedding, but the jealous judge Neha Kakkar didn't want to witness my happiness)." The video of their cute banter went viral on social media.
