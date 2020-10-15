Aditya Narayan Reveals He Has Only Rs 18K Left & Will Go Bankrupt If He Doesn't Start Working

Singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan recently confirmed that he is all set to marry Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal by the end of this year. Ahead of his wedding, the actor revealed that owing to the lockdown, he has only Rs 18,000 left in his account and will go bankrupt if he doesn't start working.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aditya Narayan said that people will die of hunger if government extends the lockdown. He also said that he has finished his savings and even withdrew all the money from Mutual Funds to survive. He further added that if he doesn't start working in October, then he may have to sell his bike for survival.

Aditya was quoted by the portal as saying, "If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I've literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn't be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you're like some billionaire. So there is no choice."

He further added, "Like I've Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don't start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It's really tough. At the end of the day, you've to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect."

Well, this might be the condition of many celebrities. We hope the situation gets back to normal soon.

