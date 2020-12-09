Aditya Narayan Reveals The Worth Of His New House & It’s Way More Than What’s Reported!

There were reports that singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, who recently got married to Shweta Agarwal, has brought a swanky new five-BHK house in Mumbai that costs around Rs 4 crore. However, the singer now corrected the report and revealed that the media underestimated his wealth, and the cost of his house is more that what was reported!

The actor laughed off the figure and told Spotboye, "Ha ha. So little? Market price kam likh di (the cost of the house has been undervalued). It actually cost me Rs 10.5 crore. I've been working since I was a child." He further added, "Television pays a lot."

Aditya's new apartment is just three buildings away from where his parents Udit and Deepa Narayan live. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya revealed that they will be moving in 3-4 months from now and his parents will be just a hop away.

About his honeymoon, Aditya revealed, "They will begin mid-December. Right now, we are on our home-honeymoon. We are setting up the place for a couple. Bachelor pad is being converted to a proper home until our new home is ready."

For the uninitiated, Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal at the ISCON temple in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai on December 1. Only family members and close friends attended the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wedding was followed by an intimate reception party on December 2, which was attended by some friends from the industry. Bollywood actor Govinda, wife Sunita Ahuja and children Tina and Yashvardhan, comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were some of the special guests who attended Aditya and Shweta's wedding reception.

