Aditya Narayan Says Sushant Had Child-Like Enthusiasm; He Was Glad To Know A Star Like Him Was Real

Aditya Narayan Had Seduced Sushant Singh Rajput!

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Aditya Narayan revealed that he met Sushant while hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, as he used to come to promote his films on the singing reality show. He said, "We have spent good moments together. I have worn a frock and seduced him as well."

‘Sushant Had Child-Like Enthusiasm’

Aditya added that they used to go to the same gym. He further said, "He had built a good physique for his track ‘Main Tera Boyfriend' for Raabta. Dukh toh bohot hai jab aisi success stories hoti hai na, from nothing you become a star and then superstar, he was initially a TV star and then become a star in Bollywood. I had good interactions with him. He had child-like enthusiasm. I was glad to know that a star like him was real, not fake."

Aditya Was Excited To Sing For Sushant In Dil Bechara

Aditya was excited as well as glad that he got a chance to sing for Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he thought that Sushant would promote his film on his shows and then he can tell him he was glad that he got a chance to playback Sushant. But he didn't get a chance as the film's release was delayed, and later, he got the news of the actor's demise.

The Singer Wants Truth To Be Out

He concluded by saying that everyone know that his death happened in mysterious circumstances. He wishes that if something wrong has happened with him, then truth should come out or if someone has done something wrong to him, then he or she should be punished, but if he had genuine mental health issues, then he will pray for his soul to rest in peace.