Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's Wedding Reception In Pics: Bharti Singh, Govinda And Family Attend

Aditya Narayan, son of Bollywood's famous playback singer Udit Narayan, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020. Their wedding photos have taken over the internet and now, photos and videos from the reception are making the rounds. Aditya was seen flaunting a black suit while Shweta Agarwal stole the show in her red off-shoulder gown, paired with diamond jewellery and bridal chooda (bangles).

Aditya and Shweta hosted an intimate reception party on Wednesday (December 2), which was attended by some friends from the industry in Mumbai. The clips show Govinda attending the wedding with wife Sunita Ahuja and children Tina and Yashvardhan. Comedienne Bharti Singh was also seen at the wedding with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It marked their first public appearance post arrest by the NCB in a drugs case. They were granted bail a day after their arrest.

Check out inside photos and videos here shared by fan clubs.

One of the videos also shares a glimpse of the dance performances by Udit Narayan and groom Aditya Narayan. Take a look:

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple in a close-knit ceremony. The couple looked gorgeous as they said their vows and took their 11-year long relationship to the next level. On the wedding day, Aditya was dressed in a cream sherwani, while the bride Shweta wore a pastel lehenga.

The wedding also took place on singer Udit Narayan's birthday, which he said was the biggest birthday gift.

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's Wedding: The Bride & Groom Arrive At The Venue (PICS)

Haarsh Limbachiyaa Gives It Back To Haters Who Slammed Him & Bharti Singh For Drug Consumption